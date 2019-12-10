The B96 9 Most Wanted : Step Aside Ladies?
It's raining men for real on tonight's 9 Most Wanted! So where the ladies at? Find out here!
Men for days tonight on 9 Most Wanted! So did the shortage of ladies mean the top wasn't female? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/10/19:
9- Post Malone "Circles"
8- Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes "Lover"
7- Lizzo "Good as Hell"
6- Harry Styles "Adore You"
5- Chris Brown and Drake "No Guidance"
4- Why Don't We "What Am I"
3- The Weekend "Heartless"
2- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"
1- Selena Gomez "Lose You To Love Me"