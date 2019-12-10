The B96 9 Most Wanted : Step Aside Ladies?

Men for days tonight on 9 Most Wanted! So did the shortage of ladies mean the top wasn't female? Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/10/19:

9- Post Malone "Circles"

8- Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes "Lover"

7- Lizzo "Good as Hell"

6- Harry Styles "Adore You"

5- Chris Brown and Drake "No Guidance"

4- Why Don't We "What Am I"

3- The Weekend "Heartless"

2- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"

1- Selena Gomez "Lose You To Love Me"