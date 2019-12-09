The B96 9 Most Wanted : We Adore You Harry Styles

Tomorrow is Two Ticket Tuesday and we're hooking you up with Harry Styles tix all day! So was that an extra reason so many votes for "Adore You," were pouring in tonight?

See the full countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/09/19

9- Shaed "Trampoline"

8- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"

7- Halsey "Graveyard"

6- NF "Time"

5- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

4- Maroon 5 "Memories"

3- Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes "Lover "

2- Post Malone "Circles"

1- Harry Styles "Adore You"