The B96 9 Most Wanted: Wednesday Dance Party List
We may be stuck inside but we are turning it out! See tonight's 9 Most Wanted list here!
March 18, 2020
You may be stuck inside social distancing yourself from the fun...but you clearly are making your own! Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was fire thanks to your votes! So who was #1 tonight? Check out the full list below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/18/20
9- Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin "Ritmo"
8- Regard "Ride It"
7- Doja Cat "Say So"
6- Demi Lovato "I Love Me"
5- The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
4- Camilla Cabello "My Oh My"
3- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"
2- DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga "Loco Contigo"
1- Roddy Ricch "The Box"