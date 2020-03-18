The B96 9 Most Wanted: Wednesday Dance Party List

We may be stuck inside but we are turning it out! See tonight's 9 Most Wanted list here!

March 18, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Photos Courtesy of Getty Images

You may be stuck inside social distancing yourself from the fun...but you clearly are making your own! Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was fire thanks to your votes! So who was #1 tonight? Check out the full list below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/18/20

9- Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin "Ritmo"

8- Regard "Ride It"

7- Doja Cat "Say So"

6- Demi Lovato "I Love Me"

5- The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

4- Camilla Cabello "My Oh My"

3- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"

2- DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga "Loco Contigo"

1- Roddy Ricch "The Box"

