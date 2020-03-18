The B96 9 Most Wanted: Wednesday Dance Party List

You may be stuck inside social distancing yourself from the fun...but you clearly are making your own! Tonight's 9 Most Wanted was fire thanks to your votes! So who was #1 tonight? Check out the full list below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/18/20

9- Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin "Ritmo"

8- Regard "Ride It"

7- Doja Cat "Say So"

6- Demi Lovato "I Love Me"

5- The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

4- Camilla Cabello "My Oh My"

3- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"

2- DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga "Loco Contigo"

1- Roddy Ricch "The Box"