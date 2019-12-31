What a year 2019 was! And crazy how certain songs take you back to exact moments in your life right?

What a perfect way to make room for 2020 than by reliving all the great music that came out way last year!

Tyler counted down the Top 96 of 2019 and if you missed it, check out the full list of songs below!

The B96 Top 96 of 2019

1. Sucker - Jonas Brothers

2. Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith + Normani

3. Sunflower - Post Malone

4. Talk - Khalid

5. Senorita - Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabello

6. Without Me - Halsey

7. 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

8. Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

9. Truth Hurts - Lizzo

10. I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran + Justin Bieber

11. Happier - Marshmello + Bastille

12. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

13. Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

14. Only Human - Jonas Brothers

15. If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

16. Good As Hell - Lizzo

17. Circles - Post Malone

18. MIA - Bad Bunny + Drake

19. Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid

20. Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

21. Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

22. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

23. Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran + Khalid

24. Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

25. Con Calma - Daddy Yankee + Katy Perry

26. Wow - Post Malone

27. Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande

28. Body - Loud Luxury

29. Cool - Jonas Brothers

30. Trampoline - Shaed

31. Panini - Lil Nas X

32. Close To Me - Ellie Goulding + Swae Lee

33. Hey Look Ma I Made It - Panic! At The Disco

34. Goodbyes - Post Malone

35. Breathin' - Ariana Grande

36. Easier - 5 Seconds of Summer

37. Better - Khalid

38. Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

39. You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

40. Love Lies - Khalid + Normani

41. Time - NF

42. How Do You Sleep - Sam Smith

43. Juice - Lizzo

44. What Am I - Why Don't We

45. Who Do You Love - The Chainsmokers + 5 Seconds of Summer

46. Who Do U Love - Monsta X

47. Memories - Maroon 5

48. Shallow - Lady Gaga + Bradley Cooper

49. No Guidance - Chris Brown + Drake

50. Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

51. Paradise - Bazzi

52. Me! - Taylor Swift + Brendon Urie

53. Electricity - Silk City + Dua Lipa

54. Back To You - Selena Gomez

55. Graveyard - Halsey

56. Liar - Camila Cabello

57. One Thing Right - Marshmello + Kane Brown

58. 8 Letters - Why Don't We

59. Higher Love - Kygo + Whitney Houston

60. Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna

61. Lover - Taylor Swift + Shawn Mendes

62. Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers + Bebe Rexha

63. Motivation - Normani

64. Be Alright - Dean Lewis

65. Boyfriend - Ariana Grande + Social House

66. Never Really Over - Katy Perry

67. Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

68. Ran$om - Lil Tecca

69. Please Me - Bruno Mars + Cardi B.

70. Pretend - CNCO

71. Shameless - Camila Cabello

72. All The Good Girls Go To Hell - Billie Eilish

73. Hot Girl Bummer - Blackbear

74. Hate Me - Ellie Goulding + Juice Wrld

75. This Feeling - Chainsmokers + Kelsea Ballerini

76. Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

77. Dance Monkey - Tones And I

78. Boy With Luv - BTS + Halsey

79. Here With Me - Marshmello + Chvrches

80. 365 - Zedd + Katy Perry

81. Don't Call Me Angel - Ariana, Miley, Lana

82. Heartless - The Weeknd

83. Tequila - Dan + Shay / R3hab Remix

84. I'm So Tired - Lauv + Troye Sivan

85. Highway To Heaven - NCT 127

86. Find U Again - Mark Ronson + Camila Cabello

87. Nightmare - Halsey

88. Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan

89. Don't Call Me Up - Mabel

90. La La La - Bryce Vine

91. Cross Me - Ed Sheeran + Chance The Rapper

92. Adore You - Harry Styles

93. So Close - NOTD

94. Make It Right - BTS + Lauv

95. So Am I - Ava Max

96. Highest In The Room - Travis Scott

Any surprises? Did you guess the #1 song?