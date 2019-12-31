The B96 Top 96 of 2019
Wanna know what the top songs of 2019 are? See the full list here!
What a year 2019 was! And crazy how certain songs take you back to exact moments in your life right?
What a perfect way to make room for 2020 than by reliving all the great music that came out way last year!
Tyler counted down the Top 96 of 2019 and if you missed it, check out the full list of songs below!
1. Sucker - Jonas Brothers
2. Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith + Normani
3. Sunflower - Post Malone
4. Talk - Khalid
5. Senorita - Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabello
6. Without Me - Halsey
7. 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
8. Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
9. Truth Hurts - Lizzo
10. I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran + Justin Bieber
11. Happier - Marshmello + Bastille
12. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
13. Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
14. Only Human - Jonas Brothers
15. If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
16. Good As Hell - Lizzo
17. Circles - Post Malone
18. MIA - Bad Bunny + Drake
19. Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid
20. Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
21. Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
22. Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
23. Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran + Khalid
24. Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
25. Con Calma - Daddy Yankee + Katy Perry
26. Wow - Post Malone
27. Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande
28. Body - Loud Luxury
29. Cool - Jonas Brothers
30. Trampoline - Shaed
31. Panini - Lil Nas X
32. Close To Me - Ellie Goulding + Swae Lee
33. Hey Look Ma I Made It - Panic! At The Disco
34. Goodbyes - Post Malone
35. Breathin' - Ariana Grande
36. Easier - 5 Seconds of Summer
37. Better - Khalid
38. Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
39. You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
40. Love Lies - Khalid + Normani
41. Time - NF
42. How Do You Sleep - Sam Smith
43. Juice - Lizzo
44. What Am I - Why Don't We
45. Who Do You Love - The Chainsmokers + 5 Seconds of Summer
46. Who Do U Love - Monsta X
47. Memories - Maroon 5
48. Shallow - Lady Gaga + Bradley Cooper
49. No Guidance - Chris Brown + Drake
50. Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
51. Paradise - Bazzi
52. Me! - Taylor Swift + Brendon Urie
53. Electricity - Silk City + Dua Lipa
54. Back To You - Selena Gomez
55. Graveyard - Halsey
56. Liar - Camila Cabello
57. One Thing Right - Marshmello + Kane Brown
58. 8 Letters - Why Don't We
59. Higher Love - Kygo + Whitney Houston
60. Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna
61. Lover - Taylor Swift + Shawn Mendes
62. Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers + Bebe Rexha
63. Motivation - Normani
64. Be Alright - Dean Lewis
65. Boyfriend - Ariana Grande + Social House
66. Never Really Over - Katy Perry
67. Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
68. Ran$om - Lil Tecca
69. Please Me - Bruno Mars + Cardi B.
70. Pretend - CNCO
71. Shameless - Camila Cabello
72. All The Good Girls Go To Hell - Billie Eilish
73. Hot Girl Bummer - Blackbear
74. Hate Me - Ellie Goulding + Juice Wrld
75. This Feeling - Chainsmokers + Kelsea Ballerini
76. Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
77. Dance Monkey - Tones And I
78. Boy With Luv - BTS + Halsey
79. Here With Me - Marshmello + Chvrches
80. 365 - Zedd + Katy Perry
81. Don't Call Me Angel - Ariana, Miley, Lana
82. Heartless - The Weeknd
83. Tequila - Dan + Shay / R3hab Remix
84. I'm So Tired - Lauv + Troye Sivan
85. Highway To Heaven - NCT 127
86. Find U Again - Mark Ronson + Camila Cabello
87. Nightmare - Halsey
88. Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan
89. Don't Call Me Up - Mabel
90. La La La - Bryce Vine
91. Cross Me - Ed Sheeran + Chance The Rapper
92. Adore You - Harry Styles
93. So Close - NOTD
94. Make It Right - BTS + Lauv
95. So Am I - Ava Max
96. Highest In The Room - Travis Scott
Any surprises? Did you guess the #1 song?