The Bella Twins Welcome Their Babies

These 2 really do, do EVERYTHING together!

Nikki and Brie Bella announced they were both expecting at the same time...so it only makes sense they gave birth less than 24-hour of each other!

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev were first (this is the first child for both!) who welcomed their baby boy Friday:

Followed by her sister Brie, the very next day, who also welcomed a baby boy, the 2nd baby for her and husband Bryan Daniel (making their daughter Birdie a big sis):

No word on names for the baby boys - but sending DOUBLE Congrats to the Bella twins and their new baby boys!