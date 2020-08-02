The Bella Twins Welcome Their Babies
Yes that's plural! They both gave birth! See baby pics here!
These 2 really do, do EVERYTHING together!
Nikki and Brie Bella announced they were both expecting at the same time...so it only makes sense they gave birth less than 24-hour of each other!
Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev were first (this is the first child for both!) who welcomed their baby boy Friday:
7/31/2020 -- Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.
Followed by her sister Brie, the very next day, who also welcomed a baby boy, the 2nd baby for her and husband Bryan Daniel (making their daughter Birdie a big sis):
It’s a BOY!!! -- 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!
No word on names for the baby boys - but sending DOUBLE Congrats to the Bella twins and their new baby boys!