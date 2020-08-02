The Bella Twins Welcome Their Babies

Yes that's plural! They both gave birth! See baby pics here!

August 2, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
These 2 really do, do EVERYTHING together!

Nikki and Brie Bella announced they were both expecting at the same time...so it only makes sense they gave birth less than 24-hour of each other!

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev were first (this is the first child for both!) who welcomed their baby boy Friday:

7/31/2020 -- Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Followed by her sister Brie, the very next day, who also welcomed a baby boy, the 2nd baby for her and husband Bryan Daniel (making their daughter Birdie a big sis):

It’s a BOY!!! -- 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

No word on names for the baby boys - but sending DOUBLE Congrats to the Bella twins and their new baby boys!

