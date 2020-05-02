The Cast of Goonies Reunites After 35 Years!
The entire cast talks movie memories and what they're up to now!
May 2, 2020
Reunions are tricky when it comes to TV and movies because everyone is always on new projects and life...until now!
The Stay-At-Home orders have resulted in several show reunions via Zoom like Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Parks and Rec...and now the cast of Goonies!
YES!!! Thiry-five years later the entire cast got together!
Never seen the 80's classic, 'The Goonies'? HOW DARE YOU! :P
Watch a clip here:
Josh Gad got the cast together (it was his fave movie as a kid) not just for the fans but to raise money for Center for Disaster Philanthropy
Check it out:
So good right? Who woulda thought Chunk the biggest transformation!?
What's a movie cast or TV cast you'd like to see reunite?