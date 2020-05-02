The Cast of Goonies Reunites After 35 Years!

The entire cast talks movie memories and what they're up to now!

May 2, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
Movies

Reunions are tricky when it comes to TV and movies because everyone is always on new projects and life...until now!

The Stay-At-Home orders have resulted in several show reunions via Zoom like Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Parks and Rec...and now the cast of Goonies!

YES!!! Thiry-five years later the entire cast got together!

Never seen the 80's classic, 'The Goonies'? HOW DARE YOU! :P

Watch a clip here:

Josh Gad got the cast together (it was his fave movie as a kid) not just for the fans but to raise money for Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Check it out:

So good right? Who woulda thought Chunk the biggest transformation!?

What's a movie cast or TV cast you'd like to see reunite?

Tags: 
The Goonies
Movie
80s movie
truffle shuffle
cast
35 years later
Josh Gad
charity
Zoom
chunk