The CTA Holiday Trains and Buses are Coming!
See the full schedule to get some holiday feels while you travel the Chi
It's almost that time of year and CTA is ready with their holiday-themed buses and trains!
Even the biggest Grinches can't resist the holiday feels when seeing these!
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? ---- On the track, the train is glistening -- A beautiful sight ✨ And to our delight -- We're coming to a station near you! -- The wait is over --. The @allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus schedule is now live! transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/
CTA says:
"The CTA Holiday train will make its way through all "L" lines in late-November and December from 1-8 p.m. on weekends and 3-7 p.m. on some weekdays. Every Saturday, the holiday train will be followed by the elves' workshop train to "allow more to enjoy this one of a kind holiday experience.
The holiday bus will run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. The train runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23."
If you're going ice skating , to a holiday pop-up bar or to do some holiday shopping this would be a great way to get there!
For the full schedule for when you can catch the CTA Holiday Buses and Trains click here: 2019 CTA Holiday Train/Bus Schedule