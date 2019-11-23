The CTA Holiday Trains and Buses are Coming!

It's almost that time of year and CTA is ready with their holiday-themed buses and trains!

Even the biggest Grinches can't resist the holiday feels when seeing these!

CTA says:

"The CTA Holiday train will make its way through all "L" lines in late-November and December from 1-8 p.m. on weekends and 3-7 p.m. on some weekdays. Every Saturday, the holiday train will be followed by the elves' workshop train to "allow more to enjoy this one of a kind holiday experience.

The holiday bus will run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. The train runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23."

If you're going ice skating , to a holiday pop-up bar or to do some holiday shopping this would be a great way to get there!

For the full schedule for when you can catch the CTA Holiday Buses and Trains click here: 2019 CTA Holiday Train/Bus Schedule