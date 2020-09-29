The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Returning
Hello Kitty treats and merch for days! Woo hoo!
The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is returning!
Hello #Chicago! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to @OakbrookCenter on Saturday, 10/3! Find us near Macy's and Mitchell Gold+Bob Williams between 10am-7pm, while supplies last! We welcome all friends to wear masks and practice social distancing. See you soon! #HelloKittyCafe
Yay!! And not just one stop - TWO!!
The first stop is this Saturday, October 3 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Oakbrook Center by Macy's and next Saturday, , October 10 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Main Street Promenade by Sur La Table.
If you've never visited the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck it makes scheduled stops in cities all over the United States selling super cute exclusive Hello Kitty merch and delish treats!
If you're worried about coming out because of COVID, the HKCT has all-new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts in place.
THINGS TO KNOW:
- Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
- Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
- Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
- POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- Contactless/cashless transactions (cash is not accepted - only credit or debit)
- Stay home if sick with a cough or fever
- Wear a face mask
- Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff
- Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces
If this Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visit won't be your first, there are new items to check out like: A NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush; NEW hand-decorated cookie sets; Sprinkle Mugs; Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles); Madeleine Cookie Sets and Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes. Other best-selling items include Stainless Steel Thermal Bottles, Sprinkle T-shirts, Bow-shaped Water Bottles, Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies and a Cafe Lunchbox.
Will you be stopping by??