The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is returning!

If you've never visited the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck it makes scheduled stops in cities all over the United States selling super cute exclusive Hello Kitty merch and delish treats!

Photos courtesy of HKCT

If you're worried about coming out because of COVID, the HKCT has all-new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts in place.

THINGS TO KNOW:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions (cash is not accepted - only credit or debit)

Guests will be encouraged to: