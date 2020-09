God bless all our fave shows returning to bring some light-hearted fun and entertainment !

The Voice is another show returning "social-distancing style" and we are here for it!

Video of The Wait Is Over - The Voice Is Back!

So what have the judges been up to during quarantine?

Video of Blake, Gwen, John and Kelly Share Their Quarantine Routines - The Voice 2020

I mean is it just me or do you want some of that peach jam? LOL

Season 19 of The Voice premieres Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. on NBC.