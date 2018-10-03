Three Thoughts with Jinglebash artist Mike Posner

Mike Posner has been off the grid for a while but is back with some killer new music and a date for our Jinglebash to show it off on 12/08/18!

Check out Mike talking a little bit about where his inspiration for the new song came from and how his life has changed:

Video of Mike Posner - Three Thoughts on Inner Happiness

He wasn't joking about that van either!

Whatever works right - that end product is worth it all:

Video of Mike Posner - Song About You

See Mike perform that song and more at this year's Pepsi Jinglebash along with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Why Don't We and Lauv! Get ticket info and more about the show here: B96 Jinglebash 2018