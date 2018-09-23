TOP 5 MOMENTS: Pepsi Jinglebash Artist Shawn Mendes

With the return of Shawn Mendes to our Jinglebash stage we had to celebrate by picking our top 5 fave Mendes Moments!

So #MendesArmy this is for you! Let's get started!

Top 5 Mendes Moments

5) "Stitches on GMA"

Shawn was a star from his first YouTube video cover, but his breakout hit was "Stitches". Check him out performing for the first time on Good Morning America in 2016 with that song. *PS- LOL at how he tells the crowd to sing along and everyone is just staring starry-eyed!

Video of Shawn Mendes -Stitches LIVE on GMA

4) "Shawn's Got Rhymes"

Sure he can sing and play the guitar - but spit lyrics?! TRUE! Check out Shawn 5 months ago on the show, "Drop the Mic," where he battled Odell Beckham Jr...and destroyed him!

Video of Drop the Mic: Shawn Mendes vs Odell Beckham Jr. - FULL BATTLE | TBS

3) "Shawn Mendes is a Diva"

This is def one of my favorite EVER! Shawn has to hands-down be one of the nicest, most humble humans to walk the planet...so that's what makes this parody with Funny or Die from 2017 the best AND the fact that he has a sense of humor <3

Video of Shawn Mendes Is A Diva

2) "Shawn and Camila BFFs"

BOTH Jinglebash artists and best friends?! We love that Shawn and Camila are besties. We love it even more when they perform together (hopefully we'll get to see that at this year's show!) So we had to have their duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," on here somewhere! This is their 2016 performance on the Late Late Show.

Video of Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello: I Know What You Did Last Summer

1) "Shawn in the rain"

Don't they say every romantic moment happens in the rain? Ha. Well the #MendesArmy may still be recovering from this one! The #1 pick for #MendesMoments is Shawn performing, "In My Blood," at this past year's MTV VMAs! Are you crying? Or did you just get splashed with the water? :p

Video of Shawn Mendes Performs &#039;In My Blood&#039; (Live Performance) | 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

We know this year's Pepsi Jinglebash will give us more #MendesMoments !

If you haven't gotten your tickets yet to the show with Camila Cabello, Why Don't We, Cardi B and more click here for the info: 2018 Pepsi Jinglebash Ticket Info

See you 12/08/18 Shawn!