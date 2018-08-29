Top 8 at 8 : Battle of Songs of the Summer!
Tonight's countdown has ALL of our fave summer songs! So who was #1? Normani and Khalid? Ariana Grande? See here!
August 29, 2018
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/29/18:
8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"
7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
6- DJ Khalid and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"
5- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"
4- Normani and Khalid "Love Lies"
3- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
2- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"
1- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"