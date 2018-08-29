Top 8 at 8 : Battle of Songs of the Summer!

Tonight's Top 8 at 8 has ALL of our fave summer songs! So who was #1? Normani and Khalid? Ariana Grande? The Chainsmokers? See the full countdown below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/29/18:

8- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"

7- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

6- DJ Khalid and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"

5- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"

4- Normani and Khalid "Love Lies"

3- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

2- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"

1- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"