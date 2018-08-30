Top 8 at 8 : Drake is in your feelings...tight!

Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had Drake holding on tight to stay in it! So who raced to the top thanks to your votes? Find out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/30/18:

8- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"

7- Drake "In My Feelings"

6- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"

5- Selena Gomez "Back To You"

4- Post Malone "Better Now"

3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

2- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"