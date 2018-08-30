Top 8 at 8 : Drake is in your feelings...tight!

Tonight's countdown had Drake holding on tight to stay in it! So who raced to the top? Find out here!

August 30, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Categories: 
Random Stuff
Chicago
Features
Music

Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had Drake holding on tight to stay in it! So who raced to the top thanks to your votes? Find out below!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/30/18:

8- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"

7- Drake "In My Feelings"

6- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"

5- Selena Gomez "Back To You"

4- Post Malone "Better Now"

3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

2- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"

1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

Tags: 
Chicago
Top 8 at 8
08/30/18
votes
countdown
Drake
In My Feelings