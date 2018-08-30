Top 8 at 8 : Drake is in your feelings...tight!
Tonight's countdown had Drake holding on tight to stay in it! So who raced to the top? Find out here!
August 30, 2018
Tonight's Top 8 at 8 had Drake holding on tight to stay in it! So who raced to the top thanks to your votes? Find out below!
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 08/30/18:
8- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"
7- Drake "In My Feelings"
6- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"
5- Selena Gomez "Back To You"
4- Post Malone "Better Now"
3- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
2- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"
1- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"