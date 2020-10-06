Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash

It's the ultimate multitasking for adults - a haunted car wash!

Yes, you can get your car washed AND your Halloween on at the same time!

Brittain’s Car Wash in Elgin (1572 Larkin Avenue) is transforming to the " Tunnel of Terror" from 6 to 10 pm October 28th to 31st !

Tickets are $20 per car and that includes: lost souls, goblins, spirits and mass murder types, special effects, frights and fun...and Brittain’s top-of-the-line car wash.

Plus, $5 of each entry goes to Food for Greater Elgin to help people with food insecurity in the Elgin area.

Halloween, clean car and helping those in need - I'm in!

Want a peak of what's in-store? Here ya go!