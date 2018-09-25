TV REWIND: Watch Tinashe Dance on DWTS

Last night was the season premiere of season 27 of Dancing with the Stars! It was looooooong...but our girl Tinashe (who is also a former Jinglebash artist) killed it!

Watch her here:

Video of HD Tinashe and Brandon Dancing With The Stars Premiere | Week 1 - Jive

Good right?

I think we will be seeing her around for a while!

No one was sent home last night, and I believe the first elimination won't even happen until next week.

BUT, it does return again tonight for part 2 of their season premiere at 7pm.

To see all the stars competing and to vote click here: Dancing with the Stars Season 27