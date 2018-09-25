TV REWIND: Watch Tinashe Dance on DWTS
Last night was the season premiere of DWTS! Who went home? See here!
September 25, 2018
Last night was the season premiere of season 27 of Dancing with the Stars! It was looooooong...but our girl Tinashe (who is also a former Jinglebash artist) killed it!
Watch her here:
Good right?
I think we will be seeing her around for a while!
No one was sent home last night, and I believe the first elimination won't even happen until next week.
BUT, it does return again tonight for part 2 of their season premiere at 7pm.
To see all the stars competing and to vote click here: Dancing with the Stars Season 27