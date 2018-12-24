Twenty One Pilots Engagement!

Who knew the 2018 holiday season would be filled with so many weddings and engagements!

Congrats to Twenty One Pilots member Josh Dun who got engaged to his girlfriend Debby Ryan.

Did you get choked up reading that?

If not, this will do it:

The 2 have been dating on and off since 2013.

Debby says:

"I said yes! Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes."

LOL!

Congrats Debby and Josh!