UPDATE: Ariana and Pete. Ari gets Wicked. Pete cancels.

So much to talk about when it comes to Ari and Pete I'll give it to you all here! Ariana made her first public appearance since announcing her split and Pete actually canceled all of his (appearances)!

Let's start with Pete Davidson...

Sources are saying that he is struggling/heartbroken.

Here's what Dr. Drew said about him on the Wendy Willams Show: (It's at 2:35)

While it's rumored that the 2 may still be seeing each other just not engaged...Pete is clearly upset. I heard that he canceled a whole comedy college tour, but it's was just 1 that was yesterday at Temple University. He also deleted his instagram and twitter.

As for Ariana, while she may be hurting as well, she was blowing up her socials yesterday looking Emerald City chic as she took part in the 15th anniversary of Wicked on Broadway:

She even performed, "The Wizard and I":

The show must go on right?

Both parties are clearly sad, and all we can say is if it's meant to be it will be right?