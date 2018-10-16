UPDATE: Ariana and Pete. She gave the ring back!

EVERYONE is talking about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship/break-up! But while they aren't engaged anymore, sources say they def are NOT broken-up!

News of Ari and Pete being dis-engaged came thru on Sunday afternoon...but Ariana was with Pete at SNL just hours before and they were already "broken-up".

They say:

She realized that planning a wedding right now felt very rushed. It’s not what she wants to do right now. She doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions and has decided to take a step back instead.

So it really could be that they are putting off the wedding and still together.

BUT before you get your hope back up, TMZ is reporting different!

They say that Ari gave that ginormous 3 carat ring back with a quickness and it's done!

Lots of people are talking about "their" pet pig... but the pig was Ari's to begin with so she took that with her.

Do you think these 2 are done for good?

It's hard to tell, all we know if the wedding is 100% off and from what it seems they are cordial and it wasn't ugly so that's good!