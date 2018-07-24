UPDATED: Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Alleged Overdose

When news broke earlier this afternoon about Demi Lovato all her fans (including us) were so scared!

TMZ reported 2-hours after they broke the news that Demi's aunt, Kerissa Dunn, posted on social media that Demi is "awake and responsive."

They also had some more information about what happened:

"Demi Lovato did not OD on heroin ... so says a source connected to the singer.

Law enforcement sources involved in the case told us it was an apparent heroin overdose, but the source close to Demi says no.

The source would not say what drug caused her to OD, but as we reported she was given Narcan, which is used to counter the effects of opioids.

*Lovato had previously struggled with cocaine and Oxycontin addictions but had been clean for 6 years."

While we are all breathing a sigh of relief that Demi is awake and responsive - we should absolutely keep praying for her recovery and hope that she can get the privacy and space she needs to take care of herself.

We love you Demi!