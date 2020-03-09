UPDATED: New Coachella Dates Announced

Coronavirus is no joke! First SXSW is cancelled because of the virus, and now talk of Coachella following in it's footsteps is happening!

Organizers are doing their best to save the show and potentially just move the dates. (Originially set for Friday, April 10th - Sunday, April 19th)

Here's what Billboard is saying:

"Officials with promoter Goldenvoice are working on a plan to try and move the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 in an attempt to save the event from cancellation amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak."

UPDATED:

It's been confirmed that Coachella’s Weekend 1 will now take place from October 9 through 11 and Weekend 2 will be October 16 through 18.

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on Mar 10, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

So if you already have tickets (for April) they will be honored so don't flip out! :p

**It is mentioned that there will be a way to get a refund for your tickets if you can't make the new dates.

For more information about tickets you already have or line-up info click here: Coachella 2020