Valentine's Day Idea: Name a cockroach after your ex

Not looking forward to Valentine's Day because you have a broken heart? Or maybe it's your bestie or someone you know? The Hemsley Conservation Centre is having some fun with their resident cockroaches that could help you heal!

For a small fee, you can name a cockroach after your ex! OR you can name one for a friend!

Now, you don't actually get the roach, but you will get a certificate saying you adopted it and a message with it that says what you named it.

Get all the info here: Valentines Day Roaches

This is meant to be fun, funny and hopefully put a smile on your face on the most romantic day of the year. PS- It supports the Conservation Centre so can't be mad at that!