The Vamps are coming to B96!

The Vamps have new music and are sharing it with fans on their Four Corners Tour that's coming to The Vic this Thursday, September 27th!

Before they do, they're stopping by the B96 Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance stage for an interview and acoustic performance!

Want to see it?

All you have to do is head to the B96 Facebook at 1pm tomorrow (Thursday, September 27th, 2018) to see it all live!

So set your phones, plan your lunch then OR if you're at school an extended bathroom break? LOL

Plus, if you don't have tickets for their Four Corners Tour stop at the Vic this Thursday night click here: The Vamps at the Vic

Pass it along to your fellow #Vampettes ! See you tomorrow Bradley, James, Tristian and Connor!