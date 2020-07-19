VIDEO: Avengers Superheroes Coming Thru For A Young Fan
A boy saves his sister from a dog attack and his heroism gets rewarded!
This whole thing makes me ball from beginning to end! Young humans reminding us there is good in the world...and 'superheroes' letting him know he's one of them.
Are you crying yet? LOL
Last week, Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, jumped between his 4-year-old sister and a dog that tried to attack her and saved her life.
In doing so, Bridger was left with huge bite marks and bruises and underwent two-hours of surgery resulting in more than 90 stitches. When asked why he jumped between his sister and the dog, he said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” It should also be noted that Bridger was concerned about the dog and did not want him to be punished or put down.
To raise his spirits, Bridger's Aunt Nicole created accounts on socials asking for his fave super heroes and celebs to send him well wishes. **The pics on the slide are graphic showing his injuries
Since that time, love from EVERYWHERE has been pouring in - from Power Rangers, he was named an honorary champion by the World Boxing Council...and also heard from the stars of the Avengers!!
Anne Hathaway caught wind of the story and let Nicole know that while she wasn't an Avenger she'd let them know...
Oh hey Captain America/Chris Evans
Robert Downey Jr / Ironman
*Plays AC/DC to watch this video.* Thank you to @brandondavisbd for all his help in editing. EDIT: I guess I should mention that we just celebrated Bridger’s birthday not too long ago, so it will be a while before we find out what the surprise is.
Tom Holland/Spiderman
Chris Hemsworth / Thor
Pretty freakin cool right?
Sending love and prayers for a quick and easy recover for Bridger from everyone here at B96 - or should we say the newest Avenger? :p
PS- Per the family there is no fundraising for Bridger or his medical bills (so if you spy a GoFundMe or anything along those lines it is NOT legit). If you do want to help, aside from prayers and well wishes - a letter from the fam has been posted noting 2 veterans causes you can donate to.
Bridger’s parents @robertwalker307 and @teilawalker have asked that I share more details of his story. It’s hefty but worth the read. If you only have time for a piece of it, skip to the end. #BridgerStrong EDIT: Vamos a hacer una traduccion en español, pero toma tiempo. Gracias por su paciencia. --