SNL kicked off it's 45th season with tricks that defied gravity! Literally!

Billie Eilish was the musical guest and walked on walls and ceilings!

See her 2 performances below!

Video of Billie Eilish: Bad Guy (Live) - SNL

Video of Billie Eilish: I Love You (Live) - SNL

What did you think? I wanted more Billie!! HA