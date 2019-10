We keep saying it - SNL is really coming thru with the musical guests this season! Yesterday was for sure the cherry on top as Pepsi Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello took her turn!

Check out her 2 live performances below:

"Cry for Me":

"Easy":

PLUS, guess who's headed to SNL next? Oh heeeeeey Chi-town fave!