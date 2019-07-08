VIDEO: Celebs Try the Bottle Cap Challenge

How these viral challenges get started who knows! The Bottle Cap Challenge tho? These videos of celebs trying it is epic!

So if you don't know what the bottle cap challenge is, it's kicking a loosened bottle cap off a bottle with 1-swift kick, which then the force causes the cap to spin off. The trick is to kick the cap off and not kick the bottle knocking it down.

Who tried it?

Take a look!

John Mayer:

Video of John Mayer’s Bottle Cap Challenge

Justin Bieber:

I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 7, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT

And what is his obsession with Tom Cruise?! If you see his caption he challenges him to do it.

Hailey Bieber:

Rosario Dawson - she didn't do it, but I about fell out when I read chancla! #LatinoLove PS- Notice the bottle is Tapatio! LOL

Chancla for the win...! #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Jul 3, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

Saving the best for last...Mariah Carey!

Done and killed it like the true diva she is! :p

Have you tried it? Send us the video!