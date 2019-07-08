VIDEO: Celebs Try the Bottle Cap Challenge
Justin Bieber! Mariah Carey! Who had the best? See here!
How these viral challenges get started who knows! The Bottle Cap Challenge tho? These videos of celebs trying it is epic!
So if you don't know what the bottle cap challenge is, it's kicking a loosened bottle cap off a bottle with 1-swift kick, which then the force causes the cap to spin off. The trick is to kick the cap off and not kick the bottle knocking it down.
Who tried it?
Take a look!
John Mayer:
Justin Bieber:
And what is his obsession with Tom Cruise?! If you see his caption he challenges him to do it.
Hailey Bieber:
ok challenge accepted... I nominate @kendalljenner and @justineskye ----
Rosario Dawson - she didn't do it, but I about fell out when I read chancla! #LatinoLove PS- Notice the bottle is Tapatio! LOL
Saving the best for last...Mariah Carey!
YOU BETTA SING @mariahcarey! NOW THAT’S HOW YOU SLAY THE #bottlecapchallenge! ---- #mariahcarey #whistlenotes #theyhavetherange #singing #hilarious #comedy #pattilabelle #celinedion
Done and killed it like the true diva she is! :p
Have you tried it? Send us the video!