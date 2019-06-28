VIDEO: Cookie Monster Sings Take Me Out to the Ballgame!

'C' was for Cubs last night! See Cookie Monster dominate the 7th Inning Stretch!

June 28, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Eileen Blass, USA TODAY

Categories: 
Sports
Random Stuff
Features
Live Video

I blame Cookie Monster ...for the Cubs win last night :p

He was in town for the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street and stopped by Wrigley Field to watch the Cubbies!

Check it out:

If that didn't make your heart smile- check out these socials!

BUY ME SOME COOKIES AND C----------KIES! #LetsGetSomeCookies

A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on

What a great night! Cookie Monster is the best <3

The Cubs took the W last night beating the Braves 9-7. They're away tonight at 6:10pm against the Reds.

Tags: 
Cubs
cubbies
braves
Chicago
wrigley field
Chicago
cookie monster
Sesame Street
50th anniversary
take me out to the ballgame
7th inning stretch
cookies
cookie monster