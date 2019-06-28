VIDEO: Cookie Monster Sings Take Me Out to the Ballgame!

I blame Cookie Monster ...for the Cubs win last night :p

He was in town for the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street and stopped by Wrigley Field to watch the Cubbies!

Check it out:

Video of Cookie Monster Sings the 7th Inning Stretch at Wrigley Field 6/27/19

If that didn't make your heart smile- check out these socials!

BUY ME SOME COOKIES AND C----------KIES! #LetsGetSomeCookies A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

Me at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait! pic.twitter.com/bAWPkPq1N5 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019

What a great night! Cookie Monster is the best <3

The Cubs took the W last night beating the Braves 9-7. They're away tonight at 6:10pm against the Reds.