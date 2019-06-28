VIDEO: Cookie Monster Sings Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
'C' was for Cubs last night! See Cookie Monster dominate the 7th Inning Stretch!
June 28, 2019
I blame Cookie Monster ...for the Cubs win last night :p
He was in town for the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street and stopped by Wrigley Field to watch the Cubbies!
Check it out:
If that didn't make your heart smile- check out these socials!
BUY ME SOME COOKIES AND C----------KIES! #LetsGetSomeCookies
Me at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait! pic.twitter.com/bAWPkPq1N5— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019
Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 27, 2019
-- --
-- -- --
-- -- --
pic.twitter.com/bCiDmO7rij
What a great night! Cookie Monster is the best <3
The Cubs took the W last night beating the Braves 9-7. They're away tonight at 6:10pm against the Reds.