VIDEO: Fan Rushes the stage for OTRII show! So scary!
This is DEF a lesson of what NOT to do at a concert!
August 26, 2018
It's OK to love you some Jay Z and Beyonce, but let this be a lesson to NEVER do what this fan did at their Atlanta show last night.
Check it out:
Scary right?
Here's the thing, no one knows what this person charging Jay Z and Beyonce on-stage had planned! A hug? To hurt them?
It's hard to see, but it's reported that one of the back-up dancers saw and intercepted before the person reached them...and then all the other dancers followed...as did security. So it looks like a giant brawl.
So breathe a giant sigh of relief, and God bless the quick thinking of that dancer(s).
Not much more information is given except Jay & Bey are fine, and the "fan" who did it 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell was arrested.