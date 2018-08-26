VIDEO: Fan Rushes the stage for OTRII show! So scary!

It's OK to love you some Jay Z and Beyonce, but let this be a lesson to NEVER do what this fan did at their Atlanta show last night.

Check it out:

Video of Fan Rushes The Stage At Jay Z &amp; Beyonce Concert

Scary right?

Here's the thing, no one knows what this person charging Jay Z and Beyonce on-stage had planned! A hug? To hurt them?

It's hard to see, but it's reported that one of the back-up dancers saw and intercepted before the person reached them...and then all the other dancers followed...as did security. So it looks like a giant brawl.

So breathe a giant sigh of relief, and God bless the quick thinking of that dancer(s).

Not much more information is given except Jay & Bey are fine, and the "fan" who did it 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell was arrested.