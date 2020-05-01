VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy

The internet nearly broke early this week when rumors of Gigi Hadid being pregnant with Zayn Malik's baby started going around.

And things got even more bananas when we heard it was going to be a girl, and when Gigi's Mom Yolanda told the press she could wait to be an Oma in September!

We held off on buying that baby gift though until we heard it from her directly...and Gigi was a guest on the Tonight Show and did just that!

Video of Gigi Hadid Confirms Her First Pregnancy and Shares First Cravings

She looks so happy!

Congrats to Gigi and Zayn!

Now the big question is what will they name her?

Ideas??