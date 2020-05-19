VIDEO: Jason Derulo Teaches Us What NOT to do with Corn

Tik Tok fail! Tik-Tooth?

May 19, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

My beloved Jason Derulo would look gorgeous with a mouth full of teeth...or not!

And while his Tik Tok game is on-point, this one was a game changer:

Don’t try this ----

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Per TMZ Jason's teeth have already been fixed (Although he was seen driving around with a bandana over his mouth. COVID or to hide his smile?)

This is also the second time he's had a tik-tooth incident! Last month he did a handstand into a pool and came up with a missing tooth after hitting the bottom!

Think the tooth thing is a gimmick or does he just have bad tooth luck?

Be careful Jason...and have a good dentist on speed dial!

 

