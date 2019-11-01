VIDEO: Lizzo Losing her Mind in a Haunted House
The greatest gift Halloween gave us. Lizzo TRYING to get thru a haunted house!
November 1, 2019
Snow may have ruined our Halloween, but this video of Lizzo going thru a haunted house just made us forget all about it!
You knew this was coming: Lizzo took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% scared out of her mind! :p
Check her out with Average Andy on Ellen yesterday going thru Pandora’s Cabinet of Curiosity at Universal:
LMAO!!!
I love that Lizzo was using him as a sheild. That's the rule of thumb right? ha ha
Hope you all had a great snowy Halloween!