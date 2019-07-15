VIDEO: Weekend Celeb Recap 07/15/19
Ed Sheeran says 'I-Do', Cardi drops a pile for Kulture and Shawn and Camila kiss a lot!
Ed Sheeran in Chicago! Cardi B drop almost a half mil on Kulture's first birthday party and Shawn and Camila can't stop kissing!! Catch-up on all things celebs from this past weekend!
ED SHEERAN
Click here to hear about Ed Sheeran's secret wedding and upcoming plans for another: Ed and Cherry are Sheerans!
Check out Ed Sheeran's pop-up shop in Chicago on Friday, July 12th:
Happy #EdSheeran day------ the pop-up store in Wicker Park is AMAZING and open til 9:06pm tonight! *listens to #no6collaborationsproject forever*
CARDI B CELEBRATE KULTURE
Want to know what a $400,000 1st birthday looks like? And see the $100,000 diamond necklace Kulture got as a gift? Click here: Kulture Turns 1
SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO
I mean who can function after you see this?! <3
Shawn and Camila out in San Francisco this morning #shawmila #shawnmendes #camilacabello #shamila
Just friends? See the other smoochie pics here and decide: Shamila Kissing...a lot!