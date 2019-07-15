VIDEO: Weekend Celeb Recap 07/15/19

Ed Sheeran says 'I-Do', Cardi drops a pile for Kulture and Shawn and Camila kiss a lot!

July 15, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Ed Sheeran, Camila & Shawn: Getty Images / Cardi B: USA Today Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Chicago
Features
Music News
News

Ed Sheeran in Chicago! Cardi B drop almost a half mil on Kulture's first birthday party and Shawn and Camila can't stop kissing!! Catch-up on all things celebs from this past weekend!

 

ED SHEERAN

Click here to hear about Ed Sheeran's secret wedding and upcoming plans for another: Ed and Cherry are Sheerans!

Check out Ed Sheeran's pop-up shop in Chicago on Friday, July 12th:

Happy #EdSheeran day----‍-- the pop-up store in Wicker Park is AMAZING and open til 9:06pm tonight! *listens to #no6collaborationsproject forever*

A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on

 

CARDI B CELEBRATE KULTURE

Want to know what a $400,000 1st birthday looks like? And see the $100,000 diamond necklace Kulture got as a gift? Click here: Kulture Turns 1

 

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

I mean who can function after you see this?! <3

Shawn and Camila out in San Francisco this morning #shawmila #shawnmendes #camilacabello #shamila

A post shared by Shawmila Updates (@shawmija) on

Just friends? See the other smoochie pics here and decide: Shamila Kissing...a lot!

Tags: 
weekend recap
entertainment news
Report
Gossip
Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Offset
Culture
birthday party
first birthday
Ed Sheeran
Cherry Seaborn
married
secret wedding
secretly married
pop-up show
new album
new music