VIDEO: Weekend Celeb Recap 07/15/19

Ed Sheeran in Chicago! Cardi B drop almost a half mil on Kulture's first birthday party and Shawn and Camila can't stop kissing!! Catch-up on all things celebs from this past weekend!

ED SHEERAN

Check out Ed Sheeran's pop-up shop in Chicago on Friday, July 12th:

CARDI B CELEBRATE KULTURE

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

I mean who can function after you see this?! <3

