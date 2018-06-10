Vince Vaughn Arrested!

Vince Vaughn was out with a friend last night in Manhattan Beach, CA and were stopped at a traffic checkpoint...and arrested!

TMZ is reporting that the stop itself happened around 1am but Vince and his passenger refused to get out of the car.

By 4am, Vince's passenger was charged with public intoxication and obstruction, while Vince was charged with a DUI and obstructing an officer.

Both were released on bail and no futhur details about the arrest were given.

Based on his mug shot though he didn't seem to concerned lol

Check out the pic here: Vince Vaughn's Mugshot