VIRAL VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Visit A Sick Fan
We laughed, we cried and even spied a Jona wifey in the background!
The Jonas Brother's have a packed schedule while on their Happiness Begins tour...but made time for a special fan who couldn't make their show!
Sixteen year old Lily Jordan of Hershey, PA had tix for the JoBros show but couldn't make it because she was recieving chemo.
Jokingly she posted this on her Insta:
A gal can dream! #lilyseesthejonasbrotherschallenge2019 #survivingandthriving #thesunwillriseandwewilltryagain PS the amount of love and support I started feeling as soon as I posted this on my story made my heart so full and warm it’s all because of you guys so thanks because y’all are the best ever ----
I so love her attitude...and so did so many others as well and people began sharing it like mad asking the Jonas Brothers to go visit her...and word got to them!
Did you hear Kevin tell her "Thank you for inviting us to come see you" - omg waterworks!
So incredibly sweet and such a giant boost for Lily and her fight!
Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life.
I know the Jonas Brothers get billions (yes, I said billions) of requests from fans or on behalf of them for a visit - and while they can't respond or fulfull them all - the fact they do it at all just makes them more amazing.
Sending you lots of love and healing Miss Lily! Everyone at B96 is rooting for you!