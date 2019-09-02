VIRAL VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Visit A Sick Fan

The Jonas Brother's have a packed schedule while on their Happiness Begins tour...but made time for a special fan who couldn't make their show!

Sixteen year old Lily Jordan of Hershey, PA had tix for the JoBros show but couldn't make it because she was recieving chemo.

Jokingly she posted this on her Insta:

I so love her attitude...and so did so many others as well and people began sharing it like mad asking the Jonas Brothers to go visit her...and word got to them!

Video of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Brothers Surprise To Meet Fan Lily Jordan In Hospital

Did you hear Kevin tell her "Thank you for inviting us to come see you" - omg waterworks!

So incredibly sweet and such a giant boost for Lily and her fight!

I know the Jonas Brothers get billions (yes, I said billions) of requests from fans or on behalf of them for a visit - and while they can't respond or fulfull them all - the fact they do it at all just makes them more amazing.

Sending you lots of love and healing Miss Lily! Everyone at B96 is rooting for you!