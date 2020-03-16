Wash Your Hands with B96!
Find out what songs we're washing our hands to and join us!
Quarantined at home or working, everyone is doing it - washing their hands!
According to the CDC they say you should do the following to insure clean hands/manos:
Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.
Got it!
Old school has you singing, "Happy Birthday," while you do the deed - and since news of COVID-19/Coronavirus, everyone has been switching it up adding their own faves...like us!
Check out what some of our on-air personalities have been singing while they keep it clean:
"Percolator" is Tyler's go-to!
So how does it translate to washing your hands?
*Obviously the songs lyrics consist of, "It's time for the percolator" - so just be sure to percolate for 20 seconds :)
Julia's is "Sugar" by Brockhampton:
I'm washing my hands to Camila Cabello's "My Oh My":
Yes, even our bosses are getting in to it! His choice is Mariah Carey's "Fantasy" remix featuring O.D.B.!
Handwashing chart? I don't know her?! Here is Mariah and her kids showing us themselves how it's done:
Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody! ❤️
Is one of our picks your fave? If not, no worries! You can get your own 20-second hand chart with lyrics for free here: Wash Your Lyrics
We know there's a lot going on right now but know we are here for you and are doing our best to keep a smile on your face & play your fave songs!