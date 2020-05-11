WATCH: 13 Reason Why Cast Says Goodbye

The show 13 Reasons Why on Netflix is a wrap!

The final season is recorded and coming our way in just a few shorts weeks.

As the cast is getting ready to say goodbye to the characters we learned to love...and hate, they shared this video of the end:

Video of Saying Goodbye | 13 Reasons Why | Netflix

So that doesn't give up too much about what we can expect storyline-wise.

Got anything?

According to Netflix, this last upcoming season will show how the group gets ready to graduate high school “but before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

Hmmm. Looks like I may need to start watching from the beginning :p

The 4th and final season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix on June 5th.

Will you be watching? Any guesses how it will end?