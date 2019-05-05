WATCH: Adam Sandler's Tribute to Chris Farley
We're not crying! You're crying!
May 5, 2019
Last night on Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler was the host and fans were hoping he'd bring back some of their fave characters from his days as a cast member...and while he did, he also brought us to tears remembering his friend (and fellow cast mate) Chris Farley.
I love, love, love the song that Adam performed and think he did him proud <3
Adam performed that song as the very last thing of the night before ending the show. Chris Farley passed away in 1997 of a drug overdose.
Don't know who Chris was? Take a look at some of his skits below with Adam.