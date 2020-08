It seems like 2020 has been one heart break after another.

So how do we find solice? MUSIC is def getting many of us thru!

Amber Riley stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live (with guest host Lil Rel Howery) to sing a tribute to her friend Naya Rivera who passed away in July.

Video of Riley Performs Naya Rivera Tribute

So beautiful! I was balling about 30 seconds in.

What other Glee co-stars would you like to see pay tribute to Naya?