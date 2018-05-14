WATCH: Ariana Grande with Jimmy Fallon Perform "No Tears Left To Cry"

Jimmy Fallon Upgraded his classroom instrument for Ariana Grande!

May 14, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
Features
Music
Music Videos
News

While this sounds like a giant commercial/endorsement for the Nintendo Labo...we're def not mad at Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for trying it out with none other than ARIANA GRANDE!!!

Check out their remix of "No Tears Left To Cry":

Talk about a classroom instruments upgrade right? LOL

See the full version of that tonight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Tags: 
Nintendo Labo
The Tonight Show
Jimmy Fallon
The Roots
Classroom Intruments
Ariana Grande
No Tears Left To Cry
arianators