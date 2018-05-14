WATCH: Ariana Grande with Jimmy Fallon Perform "No Tears Left To Cry"
Jimmy Fallon Upgraded his classroom instrument for Ariana Grande!
May 14, 2018
While this sounds like a giant commercial/endorsement for the Nintendo Labo...we're def not mad at Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for trying it out with none other than ARIANA GRANDE!!!
Check out their remix of "No Tears Left To Cry":
Talk about a classroom instruments upgrade right? LOL
See the full version of that tonight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon