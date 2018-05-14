WATCH: Ariana Grande with Jimmy Fallon Perform "No Tears Left To Cry"

While this sounds like a giant commercial/endorsement for the Nintendo Labo...we're def not mad at Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for trying it out with none other than ARIANA GRANDE!!!

Check out their remix of "No Tears Left To Cry":

Video of Ariana Grande, Jimmy &amp; The Roots Sing &quot;No Tears Left to Cry&quot; w/Nintendo Labo (Sneak Peek)

Talk about a classroom instruments upgrade right? LOL

See the full version of that tonight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon