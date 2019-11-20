WATCH: Ariana Grande's Victorious Concert Reunion

Ariana Grande may have had to cancel some shows because she was sick but she def made up for it last night in Atlanta!

Ariana's concert had us Victorious fans going wild! Sure we regularly see her former co-stars/friends Liz Gillies and Matthew Bennett on her socials like this:

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:34pm PST

But last night? They actually joined her on-stage for some Victorious flashbacks!!

We got to see 'Jade and Cat's' "Give it Up":

GUYS THIS IS THE GREATEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN A post shared by yourarisource (@yourarisource) on Nov 19, 2019 at 7:52pm PST

Don't remember? Here's the original:

Video of Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies Sing &quot;Give It Up!&quot; | “Victorious” | “Freak the Freak Out”

It didn't stop there tho!

Remember when Cat got dumped by that guy when he found out she wasn't blonde? And Robbie wrote her that song "Swell"? Gurrrrrl...

OMG. Dead.

Plus that wasn't the end of the Victorious love for the night!

Some fans got Matthew to join them in a sing-a-long of "Make it Shine":

And just like in the video, Liz joined Ari on-stage for "Thank U, Next" :

What a great night!!

It's clear I'm a giant Victorious fan (and Ariana Grande fan) so if you haven't already (I'm already re-watching it all) you can see the entire series on Netflix: Victorious

Hey Dan Schneider! This girl needs a reboot! What do ya say? :p *Ya know when all the mega star cast can invent some free time! Ha