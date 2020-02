There's been so much buzz about Billie Eilish's new music in the new James Bond movie - so when fans heard she would be performing it at the 2020 Brit Awards everyone lost their mind!

So did the hype live up to the song?

Check her and Finneas out:

Video of Billie Eilish - No Time To Die (Live From The BRIT Awards, London)

"No Time to Die" the movie hits theatres April 10th, 2020.

Will you be seeing the movie with Billie's theme song?