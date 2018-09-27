WATCH: BTS on Good Morning America

BTS made their first American morning show debut yesterday on Good Morning America! Check out their performance of "Idol" and their interview here!

Video of BTS performs smash-hit &#039;Idol&#039; live on &#039;GMA&#039;

Video of BTS, one of the hottest music groups in the world, speaks out on &#039;GMA&#039;

PLUS, if you want tickets to SEE BTS when they come to United Center in October, Tyler has a chance for you to win TODAY (Thursday, September 27th) in the 3pm and 4pm hours! Gotta listen to win! GOOD LUCK!!