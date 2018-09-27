WATCH: BTS on Good Morning America

See them perform "Idol" and find out how to win tix from B96 today!

September 27, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
Chicago
Features
Music News
Live Video

BTS made their first American morning show debut yesterday on Good Morning America! Check out their performance of "Idol" and their interview here!

PLUS, if you want tickets to SEE BTS when they come to United Center in October, Tyler has a chance for you to win TODAY (Thursday, September 27th) in the 3pm and 4pm hours! Gotta listen to win! GOOD LUCK!!

Tags: 
Tyler
Chicago
B96
GMA
Good Morning American
september
2018
BTS
Idol
performer
interview
Win