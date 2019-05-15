WATCH: BTS on Good Morning America
Missed BTS on GMA a few mins ago? See it all here!
May 15, 2019
Central Park was on fire this morning (not literally of course) as BTS took the stage to kick-off Good Morning America's 2019 Summer Concert Series.
With 2 performances and a chat, check why the #BTSArmy is so in love with the boys below...
"Boy with Luv":
"Fire":
I bet the GMA staff had no idea what they were in for LOL!!!
If you thought the screams were deafening - check out the crowd! Just a few people showed up :p
So what did you think #BTSArmy?