WATCH: BTS on Good Morning America

Missed BTS on GMA a few mins ago? See it all here!

May 15, 2019
Central Park was on fire this morning (not literally of course) as BTS took the stage to kick-off Good Morning America's 2019 Summer Concert Series.

GOOD MORNING #BTS!!!!! #BTSonGMA @bts.bighitofficial

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) on

With 2 performances and a chat, check why the #BTSArmy is so in love with the boys below...

"Boy with Luv":

"Fire":

I bet the GMA staff had no idea what they were in for LOL!!!

If you thought the screams were deafening - check out the crowd! Just a few people showed up :p

IT’s TIME. #BTSonGMA @bts.bighitofficial

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) on

So what did you think #BTSArmy?

 

