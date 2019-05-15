WATCH: BTS on Good Morning America

Central Park was on fire this morning (not literally of course) as BTS took the stage to kick-off Good Morning America's 2019 Summer Concert Series.

With 2 performances and a chat, check why the #BTSArmy is so in love with the boys below...

Video of Global music sensation BTS discuss opening the &#039;GMA&#039; Summer Concert Series

"Boy with Luv":

Video of BTS performs &#039;Boy With Luv&#039; live on &#039;GMA&#039;

"Fire":

Video of BTS gives a special live performance of &#039;Fire&#039; on &#039;GMA&#039;

I bet the GMA staff had no idea what they were in for LOL!!!

If you thought the screams were deafening - check out the crowd! Just a few people showed up :p

So what did you think #BTSArmy?