WATCH: BTS on the Today Show
The boys stopped by Today to talk new music and the BTS Army! See it here!
February 21, 2020
Fans (aka the BTS Army) were waiting outside in the cold as early as Wednesday to secure a spot in NYC today at the Today Show to see their boys BTS!
The guys dropped a new album today (and video) and swung by for an interview !
Check it out below:
BTS talks new music and fan love:
Love how much they always show love to their fans!
Their 4th album, Map of the Soul: 7 is out now!