WATCH: BTS on the Today Show

Fans (aka the BTS Army) were waiting outside in the cold as early as Wednesday to secure a spot in NYC today at the Today Show to see their boys BTS!

The guys dropped a new album today (and video) and swung by for an interview !

Check it out below:

BTS talks new music and fan love:

Video of BTS Live Interview On New Album &#039;Map Of The Soul: Seven&#039; | TODAY

Love how much they always show love to their fans!

Their 4th album, Map of the Soul: 7 is out now!