WATCH: BTS on SNL!
Check out BTS performing new music from last night's SNL!
April 14, 2019
It's pretty safe to say the BTS Army has not recovered yet from SNL last night!
BTS made their debut on the show last night as the musical guest performing 2 songs and they did NOT disappoint!
Check out their 2 performances:
"Boy with Luv":
"Mic Drop":
Pretty cool side note - BTS is the first K-Pop band in history to ever take the SNL stage as a musical guest!
For more exclusive BTS contest about their video with Halsey click here: BTS on Boy with Luv