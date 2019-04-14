WATCH: BTS on SNL!

It's pretty safe to say the BTS Army has not recovered yet from SNL last night!

BTS made their debut on the show last night as the musical guest performing 2 songs and they did NOT disappoint!

Check out their 2 performances:

"Boy with Luv":

"Mic Drop":

Pretty cool side note - BTS is the first K-Pop band in history to ever take the SNL stage as a musical guest!

