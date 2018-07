Camila Cabello took over the GMA Summer Concert series in Central Park Friday morning and as usual killed it!

Whether you missed it, or as a loyal #Camilizer want to see it again, check out the her performance below...

"Havana":

Video of Camila Cabello- Havana ( Live) Today Morning Show New York

"Consequences":

Video of Camila Cabello - Consequences (Live On Good Morning America) 2018

"Never Be the Same":

Video of Camila Cabello - Never Be The Same (Live On Good Morning America) 2018

"In the Dark" & "Into It":