WATCH: Cardi B on SNL
Cardi Performs And Confirms Baby on SNL!
April 8, 2018
What a night to be watching SNL right?!
Besides Cardi B (the musical guest) giving 2 killer performances, after months of speculation (and a LOT of baggy clothes) she finally showed off her baby bump!
Check out her first performance (pre-bump reveal): Cardi B Melody
And NOW, what you've all been waiting for...her second time out on stage (singing "Be Careful") with her bump -bumpin:
*Performance starts at :18
She looks so happy right?
Well congrats to Cardi and her fiance Offset from Migos.