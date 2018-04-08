WATCH: Cardi B on SNL

What a night to be watching SNL right?!

Besides Cardi B (the musical guest) giving 2 killer performances, after months of speculation (and a LOT of baggy clothes) she finally showed off her baby bump!

Check out her first performance (pre-bump reveal): Cardi B Melody

And NOW, what you've all been waiting for...her second time out on stage (singing "Be Careful") with her bump -bumpin:

*Performance starts at :18

Video of Cardi B finally announced her pregnancy

She looks so happy right?

Well congrats to Cardi and her fiance Offset from Migos.