WATCH: Cardi B on SNL

Cardi Performs And Confirms Baby on SNL!

April 8, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
Features
Music
Live Video

What a night to be watching SNL right?!

Besides Cardi B (the musical guest) giving 2 killer performances, after months of speculation (and a LOT of baggy clothes) she finally showed off her baby bump!

Check out her first performance (pre-bump reveal): Cardi B Melody

And NOW, what you've all been waiting for...her second time out on stage (singing "Be Careful") with her bump -bumpin:

*Performance starts at :18

She looks so happy right?

Well congrats to Cardi and her fiance Offset from Migos.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Tags: 
Cardi B
SNL
offset
Migos
Saturday Night Live
pregnant
baby bump
musical guest
April 7th

Daily Schedule

Nikki
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Corey B
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm