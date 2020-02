Justin Bieber is def making up for being out of the spotlight! New album, tour and now the return to Carpool Karaoke!

Check out the fun Justin had with James Corden:

Video of Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke 2020

OMG that Tom Cruise talk had me cracking up! And Smelly Cat? LOVE!!

But that wasn't all! They also tried their luck at a 'new business' lol: