WATCH: Chance the Rapper's Best Moments on SNL

Last night Chance the Rapper brought it as he was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live!

And if you didn't know he was from Chicago (uh, hello where you been?!) his monologue def reminded us and how much he loves his city :

Video of Chance the Rapper Monologue - SNL

I mean, I was already sold. (And I like Qdoba better too lol)

I wish I could post the whole show - that's how good it was - but let's start with his musical performances:

"Zanies and Fools":

Video of Chance the Rapper: Zanies and Fools (Live) - SNL

"Handsome":

Video of Chance the Rapper: Handsome (Live) - SNL

Plus, most of the show was Halloween themed which I loved! Here are a few of my fave skits he was in:

Video of Tasty Toaster Tarts - SNL

Video of Spooky Song - SNL