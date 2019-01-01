WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Dominate Social Media already in 2019!

Poor Chrissy was smacked with an umbrella! See the viral clip here!

January 1, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Chrissy Teigen is so much more than a model, host, mom and wife (to B96 artist John Legend) but she is hands down one of the funniest people on social media...and going in to 2019 she is def still leading the masses!

Last night Chrissy was one of the hosts on NBC's New Year's special and literally seconds after it became 2019 THIS happened...

Of course that went viral and memes were flying everywhere within seconds saying things like, "Going in to 2019 like..."

She was clearly O.K., but in true Chrissy fashion, tweeted this, this morning:

Love her, and look forward to the many more means and laughs she'll be bringing this year!

